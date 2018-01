Havat Gilad residents reacted angrily to the terror attack near the site where Gilad Zar was murdered by terrorists 20 years ago.

Gilad's brother, Itai, one of the first residents of Havat Gilad, said that "the Arabs must understand that our blood is not cheap. They just get into a car, slaughter Jews and return home. Why are our lives cheap? A month ago Arabs stole from the farm and fled to Shechem, but it wasn't treated as a terror act. We've had enough of this."