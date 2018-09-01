20:46
  Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18

Deputy A-G issues rules for registering gender changes

The Deputy Attorney-General, Dina Zilber, published a directive to the Health Ministry and Population Authority regarding registering gender changes on ID cards for those who underwent gender changes privately in Israel or abroad.

The new procedure will require those who underwent changes privately to appear before the chairman of the committee for sex changes in the Health Ministry or any relevant professional official on one of the Health Ministry committees and he will issue a document for the Population Authority.

