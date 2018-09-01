Study: Risk of ADHD in children with atopic dermatitis

A new study conducted at Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center found that children with atopic dermatitis have an increased risk of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity disorder.

The new study was recently presented at the annual conference of the Dermatology Association and was published in the scientific journal Acta Dermatovenerologica Croatica. The proportion of ADHD in 840 patients with AD between the age of 0-18 years was 7.1%, as compared to 4.1% in 900 age and gender frequency-matched patients without AD. An abstract in Acta Dermatovenerologica Croatica said, "This report and earlier observations emphasize the need for detection and treatment of ADHD in atopic patients."