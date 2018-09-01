12:17
Herzog gives the Temple Mount to Saudi Arabia

Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog has told the Saudi website Elaph that his Zionist Union party will topple the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and strive for the establishment of a Palestinian state, according to Maariv. Herzog said, "We have to start with an interim solution for 10 years and then get to the Jerusalem issue," adding, "Here Saudi Arabia has a great role to play. When we reach Jerusalem and the holy places, like Al-Aqsa, I think there should be a Saudi role and responsibility in the holy places ... Saudi Arabia should be given a central role in this issue."

Herzog called on Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to address the Knesset and said, "I think that [Zionist Union Chairman] Avi Gabbay can lead Israel to peace."

