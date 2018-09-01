Mossad chief: We have eyes, ears and more in Iran

Mossad intelligence-agency chief Yossi Cohen said Tuesday that the demonstrations in Iran would not undermine the regime. Speaking at a conference of the Finance Ministry's wages department, Cohen said, "We have eyes and ears, and even more in Iran," adding, "The Iranian citizen went out to demonstrate against the background of his economic situation and the expectation of President Hassan Rouhani to improve the economy." He also said, "One should not develop expectations, although I would be very happy to see a social revolution in Iran, which may happen in the future."

Against the backdrop of the government's fear of an Iranian presence along Israel's northern border, Cohen said, "The Iranians are rushing undisturbed into the Middle East with so many forces that the realization of their vision is leading to a virtual air and land corridor being created that is pouring soldiers into the Middle East."