Welfare Ministry to appeal strike ruling at at-risk shelters

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs will appeal to the National Labor Court against the decision of the Tel Aviv District Labor Court to allow youth protection workers from the Enav organization to strike shelters for at-risk youth, starting on Thursday at 10 am.

The ministry called the decision of the Tel Aviv couirt a real threat to life, saying "The irresponsible petition of 'Coah La'ovdim' (Power to the Workers) led to a bizarre decision by the court. If, Heaven forbid, the strike is to take place, and as a result, one of the boys or girls in the shelter is harmed, the entire responsibility will be on Enav and its employees."