Amsterdam kosher restaurant vandalized again

The Carmel kosher restaurant in the Jewish quarter of Amsterdam has been vandalized in the last few days by unknown people.

According to media reports in the Netherlands, the owner found the windows of the restaurant shattered, after investing heavily in installing new windows after an incident last month, in which a Muslim wrapped in a Palestinian flag shattered the windows and caused extensive destruction. The owners told the media that the restaurant was a frequent target of vandalism and that they have asked the authorities for permission to put security cameras around the premises.