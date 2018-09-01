No implementation of demolition orders for Bedouin buildings

The state says will not implement demolition orders issued to 70 families from the Jihalin clan of Bedouin who settled without a permit in the declared area of Maale Adumim, according to Yisrael Hayom. Pressure exerted by the Palestinian Authority on the Bedouin led to the cessation of the dialogue with representatives of the Civil Administration and the new plots allocated by the state remained desolate.

Over the years, the state has tried to find solutions for the Bedouins and arrange their resettlement, the last of which is known as "Jihalin West" - an area that was prepared with an investment of millions between Abu Dis and the village of "Central Jihalin". Attorney Avi Segal of the Regavim movement for preservation of state lands, whose petition to remove the Bedouin was rejected, said that "the implication is that the state surrendered to the threats of the Palestinian Authority."