The Central District Attorney's Office has filed an indictment in the Central District Traffic Court against Suleiman Abu Othman, a resident of Abu Ghosh, for causing death by negligent driving in the death of Bnei Brak attorney Elkana Bishitz, whose motorcycle was hit by a truck at the Maccabim Checkpoint on Highway 443 last June.

In addition, a request was filed to disqualify the drivers license of the defendant until the end of proceedings.