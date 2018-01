09:42 Reported News Briefs Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 12-year-old stabbed by apparent mental case in Be'er Sheva' A 12-year-old boy was stabbed on Tabenkin Street in Be'er Sheva while waiting for a ride to school on Tuesday morning. He was evacuated by the Magen David Adom emergency service to Soroka Medical Center, suffering from moderate wounds to his upper body.



At the end of a search, police arresed a Be'er Sheva resident in his 30s who apparently suffers from mental illness.