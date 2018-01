09:36 Reported News Briefs Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 Liberman: Supermarket Law only distances people from Judaism Chairman Avigdor Liberman of the Yisrael Beytenu party said on Tuesday morning, "The Supermarket Law passed and it's a pity."



The law gives the interior minister authority over businesses that are open on the Jewish Sabbath. Writing on Twitter, Liberman said, "Religious coercion has nothing to do with Judaism or Jewish tradition. A law of this kind only distances [people] from Judaism instead of bringing them closer."