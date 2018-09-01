The Syrian army said on Tuesday morning that it intercepted an Israeli missile attack on a base southeast of Damascus.
An army statement said that damage to a weapons warehouse was caused by shrapnel from the intercepted missile.
News BriefsTevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18
Syria: We intercepted Israeli attack
