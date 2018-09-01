Hearing today on Jack Teitel's request to attend son's brit

The Central District Court will hold a hearing today on a petition filed by Jack (Yaakov) Teitel for a furlough from his life sentence for murdering two Arabs to participate in the circumcision of his son, which is scheduled to take place this Shabbat.

Attorney Azriel Friedenberg of the Honenu legal-aid organization noted in the petition, "Brit Mila remains the cornerstone that unites all the Jews of the world." In the past, the observance has been held in the prison where Teitel is serving his sentence but that is not possible because of the Jewish Sabbath. Teitel has said he will submit to any restriction on his release.