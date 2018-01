00:15 Reported News Briefs Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 Arab connection to Jerusalem: Fake News Read more Dr. Mordechai Kedar explains why Gaza electricity renewal is logical step following US defunding of UNRWA. 'Egypt fed up with Palestinians' ► ◄ Last Briefs