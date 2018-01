23:03 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Listen: Does Israel need another death penalty law? Read more A Palestinian Media Watch legal strategist notes that Israeli law already provides for the death penalty, and says the proposed "death penalty for terrorists" law is superfluous. ► ◄ Last Briefs