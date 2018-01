23:01 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Haredi stone-thrower arrested for attack on IDF soldier Read more An anti-draft extremist is arrested in Beit Shemesh after a stone-throwing attack causes a soldier to crash, injuring him. ► ◄ Last Briefs