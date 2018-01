21:49 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Israeli killed in Romania traffic accident A 23-year-old Israeli has been killed in a car accident in Romania. His family has been notified. The Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli consul in Bucharest, Rina Dvir, was taking care of the case and was helping to transfer the body to Israel for burial. ► ◄ Last Briefs