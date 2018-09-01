A woman was slightly injured Monday evening, when the wall of a business collapsed on Solomon Street in Tel Aviv.
She was evacuated for treatment and the police decided to close the place, fearing further collapse.
News BriefsTevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18
Tel Aviv: Lightly injured in Solomon Street wall collapse
