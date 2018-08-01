Report: Israel threatened by increased ICC and BDS moves

The National Security Task Force in the Prime Minister's Office warned members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee last week that in 2018 the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in the Hague may upgrade preliminary investigations against Israel to full investigations regarding 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror campaign in Gaza and construction in Judea and Samaria, according to Channel 10 Television. A senior member of the task force also said that in the absence of a political initiative vis-à-vis the Palestinian Authority or in the event of an escalation in the PA or Gaza, delegitimization and efforts by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel may be intensified.

Officials at the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Justice say that this is indeed a significant threat and should not be taken lightly, but it is not certain that it will materialize. They add that in any case, legal and political action must be taken to prevent this.