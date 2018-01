20:09 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Ethics complaint against coalition chairman Member of Knesset Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin (Zionist Union) filed a complaint Monday with the Knesset Ethics Committee about coalition chairman David Amsalem. The complaint followed a report that Amsellem telephoned MK Yossi Yona, who is sitting shiva for his brother, to examine whether Yona would make it to the Knesset for tonight's vote on the Supermarket Law, which would give the interior minister the final say on opening businesses on the Jewish Sabbath. ► ◄ Last Briefs