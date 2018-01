The Likud court convened in the Metzudat Zeev building in Tel Aviv over the petition filed by Faction Chairman David Amsalem over ending the membership in Likud of MK Sharren Haskel over her opposition to the Supermarket Bill.

Haskel said before the hearing, " I very much hope, for the sake of our movement and for the sake of Israeli democracy, that David Amsalem will withdraw his petition from the Likud court. I said that I would not support the Supermarket Bill, and this is what will happen."