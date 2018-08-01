11:35
2 arrests made over wave of Lod fires last night

The two residents of Lod, aged 34 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a wave of fires last night in the city.

Two residential buildings were evacuated, nine vehicles were set on fire and eight people were lightly injured.

