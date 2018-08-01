Two Negev Bedouin teenage girls planned to join ISIS

In December, the Shin Bet and police arrested Rahma Alassad and Tasneen Alassad, two Bedouin young women, 19, residents of the village of Lakiya in the Negev.

The two were arrested on suspicion of having links with terrorist elements affiliated with ISIS, and their interrogation revealed that during the course of the last year they had planned to carry out an attack against Jews.

Their arrest was cleared for publication today, and at the same time an indictment was filed against them in the Beer Sheba District Court.