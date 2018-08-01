A 20-year-old youth collided with a pillar on Rabbi Elazar Street in Beit Shemesh after stones were thrown at his vehicle.
News BriefsTevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18
Beit Shemesh: Youth crashes into pole after rock attack
A 20-year-old youth collided with a pillar on Rabbi Elazar Street in Beit Shemesh after stones were thrown at his vehicle.
Medics evacuated the young man, who was lightly injured, to Hadassah Hospital in Ein Karem.
