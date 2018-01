10:58 Reported News Briefs Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Report: Israel and Saudi Arabia cooperate against Iran The Swiss newspaper Basler Zeitung reported Monday that Israel and Saudi Arabia are working closely to combat the growing Iranian presence in the Middle East. According to the report, the two countries maintain significant military and security cooperation for strategic purposes, despite the fact that they do not maintain open diplomatic relations. ► ◄ Last Briefs