Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18 Likud Minister: We don't want Gaza humanitarian crisis Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) referred this morning to a decision to return electricity to the Gaza Strip. In an interview with Army Radio, Steinitz said: "In Gaza, a family will still receive electricity eight hours a day and for most of the day there will be no electricity. It is still a difficult situation. Our policy has always been to pressure Hamas but not to reach a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. We did not like Abbas' promise to reduce electricity to Gaza. Once the Palestinians go back to paying for eight hours of electricity, they will receive eight hours of electricity. "