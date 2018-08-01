07:52
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 21, 5778 , 08/01/18

Mother of MK Moti Yogev passes away

The mother of Jewish Home MK Moti Yogev, Elisheva Vagenberg, passed away last night.

The funeral is to take place this afternoon at the Hof Hacarmel cemetery.

Yogev is not expected to be present for Knesset votes this week.

