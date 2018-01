The Supermarkets Bill, which allows the Minister of the Interior to revoke municipal bylaws and thus shut down supermarkets on the Sabbath in city centers, is due today to go up for vote in second and third readings in the Knesset.

Last week the vote on the bill was postponed because of the absence of a majority. Yesterday, a compromise was reached on the subject, when coalition leaders agreed to exclude gas-station convenience stores from the law.