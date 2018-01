A ceremony was held on Sunday evening in the synagogue in Neve Tzuf (Halamish) in which a Torah scroll was dedicated in the memory of Yossi, Chaya and Elad Salomon, who were murdered in a stabbing attack in the community last July.

The scroll was donated by a Jew from abroad who asked to remain anonymous and who wished to perpetuate the memory of the Salomon family and to convey to future generations messages about the eternity of the Jewish people.