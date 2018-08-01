Police on Sunday night arrested two people in their 20s, residents of the Krayot region near Haifa, on suspicion of dealing in drugs such as marijuana and hashish.
They will be brought for remand on Monday.
News BriefsTevet 20, 5778 , 07/01/18
Two people arrested in northern Israel on suspicion of drug dealing
