Holon OKs bylaw to keep 40 stores open on Shabbat

The Holon City Council has approved the request of Mayor Moti Sasson to amend the bylaws regarding the opening and closing of businesses to allow about 40 convenience stores to continue operating on the Sabbath, as it has been until now, even if the "Supermarkets Law" is approved by the Knesset, as is expected on Monday.

According to the mayor, "I intend to preserve the existing status quo in the city, in the framework of which a number of businesses will continue to be open on Shabbat for the benefit of the residents."