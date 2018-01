By a large majority, a Meretz party convention has approved the holding of primaries for the party's leadership and its Knesset list.

Party Chairman Zahava Gal-On said, "It is a joy that a overwhelming majority of 87 percent of Meretz members approved the proposal to hold a primaries for the Meretz leadership and its Knesset list." Referring to a membership drive that will determine those eligible to vote in the primaries, she added, "Welcome. Come!"