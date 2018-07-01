Neve Tzuf: Torah dedicated to memory of terror victims

A ceremony was held on Sunday evening in the central synagogue of Neve Tzuf-Halamish for the dedication of a Torah scroll, donated in memory of Yossi, Chaya and Elad Salomon, who were murdered in a stabbing attack in the Binyamin region community last July.

A Jew from abroad, who donated the Torah scroll and wished to remain anonymous, wished to perpetuate the memory of the Salomon family and to convey to future generations messages about the eternity of the Jewish people. Deputy Chairman Yisrael Ganz of the Binyamin Regional Council expressed his hope that "this Torah scroll will be a sign, a symbol and an example of the Torah of life that beats in the hearts of all of us, and of the memory of the murdered family members."