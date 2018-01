Mayor Nir Barkat of Jerusalem has met with seven Knesset members from the Likud party in order to formulate ideas on how to fight Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on budgets for the capital, according to Channel 10 Television.

The Knesset members present at the meeting were Nava Boker, Sharren Haskel, Oren Hazan, Yoav Kisch, Jacky Levy, Amir Ohana and Mickey Zohar.