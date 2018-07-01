MK Hazan: Energy Minister Steinitz rewards the enemy

Member of Knesset Oren Hazan (Likud) has criticizes the government's decision to restore electricity to Gaza, saying, "Along with the fact that for years, our sons, soldiers Shaul and Goldin and the civilian Mengistu, have been held in captivity in Gaza, the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip is increasing, and what does the energy minister choose to do in return? To reward the enemy and return the electricity to the Strip."

Hazan added, "My friend the minister, even if 'gifts between friends' is permitted - Hamas is not a friend and the gift should not be at our expense."