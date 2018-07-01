'If you want to break up the coalition, let's do it'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Jewish Home Chairman Naftali Bennett battled for a long time Sunday at a meeting of coalition leaders against the backdrop of the Ariel University Law, which would help the Samarian school get a medical faculty, according to News 2. Bennett rejected Netanyahu's accusation of breaking coalition discipline, noting voting rebels from Netanyahu's Likud party and the Kulanu party of Treasurer Moshe Kahlon, and accusing Likud of hampering the Ariel Law.

Netanyahu responded angrily to Bennett and told him, "That's not how they work. This is very serious. If you want to break up [the coalition], then we'll break [it] up."

