MK Moalem: Restoring electricity to Gaza is a mistake

Chairwoman Shuli Moalem-Refaeli of the Jewish Home Knesset faction has criticized the government's decision to renew the supply of electricity to Gaza, saying, "The return of electricity to the Gaza Strip without any compensation is a mistake - both to the citizens of Israel and to the Goldin and Shaul families and the families of Mengistu and As-Sayed," whose relatives are believed to be held by Hamas.

Member of Knesset Moalem-Refaeli explained, "Instead of giving electricity to Hamas to dig terrorist tunnels, it would have been right and proper to continue to make the pressure worse until we return Oron, Hadar and the Israeli citizens held by the terror organization."