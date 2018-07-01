Gush Etzion ramming victim spends first Shabbat at home

Even Ezer Holaring, who was seriously wounded by a vehicle in a terrorist attack at the Gush Etzion Junction two months ago, was released for the first time since his injury to spend Shabbat at his home in Kiryat Arba, Hevron, following significant improvement in his condition.

Family and friends gave him a festive reception together with local council head Malachi Levinger. The 35-year-old father of five returned immediately on Saturday night to continue his rehabilitation at Hadassah Mount Scopus.