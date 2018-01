12:32 Reported News Briefs Tevet 20, 5778 , 07/01/18 Tevet 20, 5778 , 07/01/18 Tiberias marathon: MDA team treats 11 participants MDA paramedics at the endpoint of the Tiberias marathon have treated 11 participants in the race including a 35-year-old man and woman in moderate condition suffering from a heat stroke and 9 participants in light condition suffering from fatigue, weakness and bruises.

