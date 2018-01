Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed support at the weekly cabinet meeting for the stopping of US funding to the UNRWA agency.

Netanyahu described UNRWA as "the organization which perpetuates the Palestinian refugee problem and the narrative of right of return which would destroy the state of Israel" and stressed that "UNRWA must be eradicated."

Netanyahu added that he had suggested a gradual transfer of UNRWA funds to the UN refugee board which deals with real refugee issues worldwide.