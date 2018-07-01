60-yr-old tourist arrested for indecent acts on minor

A 60-year-old tourist was arrested Saturday night in Jerusalem on suspicion of performing indecent acts on a 17-year-old minor, also a tourist.
The accused will be brought before a court to discuss his remand.
