12:10
  Tevet 20, 5778 , 07/01/18

60-yr-old tourist arrested for indecent acts on minor

A 60-year-old tourist was arrested Saturday night in Jerusalem on suspicion of performing indecent acts on a 17-year-old minor, also a tourist.

The accused will be brought before a court to discuss his remand.


 

