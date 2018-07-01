A 40-year-old man who felt ill during the Tiberias marathon reached the MDA clinic near the finishing line and collapsed.
MDA paramedics performed lifesaving actions on him and transferred him in serious condition to hospital.
News BriefsTevet 20, 5778 , 07/01/18
40-yr-old collapses during Tiberias marathon
