Arden: I'll continue praying for rain

Journalist Rogel Alpher raised a storm when he published an article in the Ha'aretz newspaper entitled "whoever prays for rain is an idiot."

Public Security minister Gilad Erdan responded on Facebook, stating that "after thousands of years in which Jews (and not just Jews) pray for rain, Rogel Alpher writes that whoever prays for rain is an idiot.Its a shame they didn't send a copy to Honi Hame'agel, the hero of one of the Tamudic stories. He is standing there praying and doesn't know that Haaretz think he's an idiot.

"Its amazing that Haaretz believes that Barghouti can bring peace, but to believe that prayer is legitimate is idiotic in their eyes.

"I'm sorry to inform my Haaretz friends that as a believing Jew who was always moved by prayers for rain, I will continue with all of the Jewish nation to pray for rain. May it be a good and rainy winter, with G-d's help."