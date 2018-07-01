11:21 Reported News Briefs Tevet 20, 5778 , 07/01/18 Tevet 20, 5778 , 07/01/18 Worker falls, moderately injured on Yehud street A 35-year-old worker fell from a height of four meters on Ha'vradim street in Yehud. MDA paramedics and EMT's provided him with medical treatment and transferred him in moderate condition to the Tel Hashomer hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs