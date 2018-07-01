A 35-year-old worker fell from a height of four meters on Ha'vradim street in Yehud.
MDA paramedics and EMT's provided him with medical treatment and transferred him in moderate condition to the Tel Hashomer hospital.
Worker falls, moderately injured on Yehud street
