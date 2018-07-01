Turkish FM: No danger to Israel-Turkey relations

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in an interview with Maariv published Sunday that there is no danger to relations between Turkey and Israel.

Çavuşoğlu added that "when we signed the agreement and restored our relations, we expected a more positive attitude from Israel. We stated initially that we cannot accept aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza and Jerusalem. We are not anti-Semites, as opposed to what was said of us, and the Jews living in Turkey and the Israelis visiting Turkey can testify to this."