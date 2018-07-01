Two Jerusalem residents were caught spray-painting graffiti "Release Ahed" [the 16-year-old girl who was arrested for slapping IDF soldiers] at a local building site.
The suspects, a man and woman, were arrested and taken for interrogation.
News BriefsTevet 20, 5778 , 07/01/18
J'lem: 2 caught spray-painting 'release Ahed'
