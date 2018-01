There are those who are attempting to pave the way back for Eli Yishai to enable his return to Shas, according to a Yisrael Hayom report.

Yishai reportedly met with a leading member of the Sephardic Torah Council in an attempt to join his Yachad party to the Shas party and create a new joint party which would give Yishai an independent bloc within the party.

Shas leader Aryeh Deri is reported opposed to any move in which Yishai returns to Shas.