22:43 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5778 , 06/01/18 Haredi MK: No acquisition tax for purchasers of second apartment MK Uri Maklev (UTJ) suggests exempting from acquisition tax those purchasing a second apartment if the first apartment's construction is at a standstill.