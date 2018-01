21:18 Reported News Briefs Tevet 19, 5778 , 06/01/18 Tevet 19, 5778 , 06/01/18 'We will fight with all our strength' Read more Nearly a thousand Israelis gather in Gush Etzion neighborhood slated for demolition, for a Shabbat of mutual support and encouragement. ► ◄ Last Briefs