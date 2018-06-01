Kosovo president: 'We would've voted against UN Jerusalem resolution'

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci said his Muslim-majority nation would have voted with the United States against a United Nations resolution condemning the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, JTA reported on Friday.

Thaci was quoted as having said in a recent interview with the Albanian newspaper Express that were Kosovo to achieve full United Nations membership it would vote with the United States “all the time” including on last month’s resolution on Jerusalem.

